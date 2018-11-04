FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: A potent cold front and associated low pressure system will swing across the Mid-South Monday afternoon into Tuesday. This will give us the chance for strong to severe storms. The first half of the day Monday will feature cloudy skies with gusty south winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs will warm into the lower 70s ahead of the cold front. By the afternoon rain chances will increase and the threat for severe weather threat will be from 4pm through 1am. The main threats with any strong storms that develop will be damaging strong winds and isolated tornadoes but heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be possible. Now is the time to prepare for severe weather by having a severe weather plan in place. Rain chances will decrease after midnight. Lows will fall into the low 50s Monday night with gusty south winds.