MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A few additional showers possible through this evening as cold front continues to push east across the region. Strong storms are possible Monday late afternoon into early Tuesday as our next cold front arrives.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Low: 50.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: A potent cold front and associated low pressure system will swing across the Mid-South Monday afternoon into Tuesday. This will give us the chance for strong to severe storms. The first half of the day Monday will feature cloudy skies with gusty south winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs will warm into the lower 70s ahead of the cold front. By the afternoon rain chances will increase and the threat for severe weather threat will be from 4pm through 1am. The main threats with any strong storms that develop will be damaging strong winds and isolated tornadoes but heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be possible. Now is the time to prepare for severe weather by having a severe weather plan in place. Rain chances will decrease after midnight. Lows will fall into the low 50s Monday night with gusty south winds.
ELECTION DAY (TUESDAY): Skies becoming partly cloudy. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 67
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: NW 5 mph. Low: 52
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. High: 57 Low: 48
THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: More rain is expected for Thursday into Friday. Highs will stay in the 50s with cloudy skies and overnight lows in the 40s. To start the weekend, we are looking at a frost potential with Saturday morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs Saturday hovering near 50 degrees. Sunday partly cloudy and chilly, highs in the low 50s, lows in the mid 30s.
