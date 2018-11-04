The Latest: Eubanks wins at UFC 230 after sliding down card

Sheymon Moraes defeated Julio Arce via split decision in one of the bloodiest bouts in recent UFC history. Moraes used an elbow to slice open the right side of Arce's head, bathing both fighters in blood. Arce wore a crimson mask and anyone sitting cageside dodged blood that splattered outside the octagon. Arce could not stop the gushing blood or Moraes, who landed a few head kicks to seal the deal. Moraes won 29-28, 28-29,30-26.