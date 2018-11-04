Montana Senate, House candidates press toward finish line

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018 file photo Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester talks with supporters at a campaign rally at the Billings Education Association headquarters in Billings, Mont. Tester has sought to distance himself from mainstream party figures and stoke his image as a centrist as he faces a strong challenge from Republican Matt Rosendale that's been boosted by repeated visits to the Montana by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown,File) (Matthew Brown)