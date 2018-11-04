New plans underway for Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Studio Gang, an architecture and urban design firm, has teamed up with SCAPE landscape and urban design studio to transform Tom Lee Park.
Studio Gang spent two years conceptualizing what the riverfront could look like one day.
Carol Coletta with Memphis River Parks wants to make a major civic statement, since the park is the first thing a lot of people see when they come to Memphis.
She said the designers are still a ways from finalizing their plans for Tom Lee Park.
"In a perfect world we would get started in June after Memphis in May in 2019 and we would get the park finished somewhere toward the end of 2020," said Coletta.
While no major changes are expected for next year's Memphis in May, 2020 is a concern.
Memphis in May’s marketing director Robert Griffin told us it depends on the design team’s final plans, but he’s optimistic.
"We've been working with them to make sure that there will be a construction schedule that did accommodate Memphis in May's events," said Griffin.
Coletta offered more reassurances.
"We are building the park to take the two weekends of Memphis in May out of the 52 in a year, to take these two weekends and make sure they are fully accommodated," said Coletta.
All sides seem to agree the new Tom Lee Park will be a better experience year-round.
