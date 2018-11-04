Twitter deleted thousands of accounts discouraging people from voting

(CNN) - Twitter is cracking down on accounts that are discouraging people from voting in this year’s midterm elections.
The social media giant said it deleted thousands of automated accounts in late September and early-October.
Those accounts were posting messages discouraging people to vote.
Twitter said most of the accounts were posing as Democrats, and that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee notified the company about them.
Twitter did not elaborate how the posts were trying to discourage voting but they believe the accounts in question were based in the United States.
