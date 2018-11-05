Arlington tornado sirens out of commission as severe weather threatens the area

ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County town of Arlington is warning residents that several tornado sirens are down as storms threaten the area Monday evening.
According to Arlington’s official Facebook page, three outdoor warning sirens are nonoperational, though two are expected to be back up by the end of the day.
Arlington’s post warns residents not to rely solely on sirens during severe weather but to also use weather radios and news/weather apps.
