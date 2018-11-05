Blackburn vs Bredesen: candidates make final push to win over voters

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn walked out of Air Force One with Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump before a rally in Chattanooga Sunday night.
In front of a packed crowd, Pence and Trump slammed Democrats while urging Tennesseeans to vote for Congresswoman Blackburn.
"I'm here for one reason and one reason only, Tennessee and America need Marsha Blackburn in the United States Senate," said Pence.
President Trump cosigned, saying that's why we have to get Blackburn in office as soon as we can.
The rally is part of a final push before Election Day Tuesday.
On Thursday, Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen chose a more personal setting for a campaign event in Memphis at Railgarten.
Bredesen was supported by local Democratic leaders, longtime Congressman Steve Cohen and newly elected Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
"We've got a chance to both change our community and change our country and the way to do it is elect Phil Bredesen to the US Senate," said Harris.
The Tennessee Senate race is drawing the attention of the nation as the historically conservative state is closely contested.
According to Real Clear Politics, Blackburn holds an average of a 5 point lead in the most recent polls just days before the election.
Thursday, Bredesen said the race will come down to turnout and he believes he's in a good position to win with Shelby County playing a major role.
"There's a huge number of Democratic votes here and there's also plenty of independent Republican votes that I think I can have something to say to," said Bredesen.
He believes the election could be decided right here in Shelby County.
