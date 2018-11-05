Breakdown: Why the threat for severe weather Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Monday is a first alert weather day and it is because we have the potential for seeing strong to severe thunderstorms. You may wonder why this potential is so high, I will explain in this breakdown.
We have several ingredients coming together that could make conditions just right. Lets examine. A cold front with an area of low pressure that will be moving east across our area. The low will strengthen, strong upper level winds, and warm moist air out ahead of the front. All of these elements coming together can produce a favorable environment for severe weather.
With all of that in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under an enhanced risk and here’s what that means for the Mid-South for Monday.
SO why don’t we know for sure if there will be tornadoes? Compared to other severe weather phenomenon tornado warning time averages only 8 to 10 minutes.
The main reason is that not all the ingredients that produce tornadoes look the same nor does the same ingredients always result in tornadoes.
Thankfully we have watches that and risk areas defined by the Storm Prediction Center that help keep us prepared. These We under an enhanced risk which is a category 3 out of 5. Check out the definitions below.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.