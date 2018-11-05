Defense rests in sentencing for man who killed police officer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After being found guilty in the murder of Memphis police officer Sean Bolton, Monday saw testimony to decide Tremaine WIlbourn’s sentencing.
The state has requested the death penalty.
Wilbourn's sentencing hearing spilled into a second day.
Prosecutors spent Sunday afternoon painting the picture of a friendly neighborhood cop killed on duty.
One week after jury selection began, those same 12 jurors will decide the fate of a man convicted of killing Officer Bolton.
Prosecutors asked the jury to sentence the Tremaine Wilbourn to death.
Sunday was the first time we heard from Bolton's family, and the family is still shaken three years later after his death.
“I think a lot of us have become sort of hypervigilant in a way we weren’t before,” said younger brother Brian Bolton. “Because if somebody could kill my brother what could they do to us?”
But as testimony restarted Monday, it appeared Wilbourn was frustrated with this sentencing process.
“I just feel if we can forego mitigation, I can be sentenced so I’d like to continue the deal,” Wilbourn said.
That deal offered by prosecutors Sunday was life without parole, but it was rejected by Bolton’s family.
By late Monday afternoon we heard from Wilbourn’s grandmother who raised him and his sister. This testimony brought out the first emotion seen from him.
The court also heard in detail about Wilbourn’s difficult childhood along with his long criminal history.
Court is in recess until Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.