160,000 expected to vote in Tuesday’s election

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission is watching the weather closely Monday night and telling voters to brace for lines at the polls Tuesday.
The Election Commission headquarters took a power hit Monday afternoon for about 45 minutes because of the storms that blew through. They are now back up and running.
The commission is keeping an eye on the evening storms and hoping for no power outages at those polling locations Tuesday.
“People are going through the ballots pretty fast, so I would expect the lines would move pretty rapidly,” said commission chairman Robert Meyers.
Shelby County residents have turned out to vote. The Secretary of State’s office says 188,668 voters cast ballots early, the highest number by county in Tennessee and more than double the turnout in the 2014 midterms.
On Election Day, 166 polling places will be open in Shelby County.
Meyers said they believe 140,000 to 160,000 people will cast their ballots.
“If you’re there at 7, there probably will be lines at 7,” Meyers said. “If you’re there over lunchtime or work or school dismissal then there will probably be lines.”
Devin Ghanor, 24, is a new voter and is prepared to wait.
“You have to be really patient,” Ghanor said.
Election officials say you must go to your specific polling place, unlike early voting where you could vote at any location. You must take your state or federal photo ID, and you should decide who you’re voting for before you get in line.
“A whole lot of people got it taken care of so I don't know if the lines are going to be long or short, but I wasn't going to take that chance,” said Tyrone Lewis.
The Election Commission said if by chance a weather-related power outage causes them to have to move a polling place, they would immediately alert the media.
They are expecting more votes on provisional ballots and have seen higher numbers of absentee ballots.
To locate your polling place, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.