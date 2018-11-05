MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -The rain has been coming down pretty heavily in spots and more rain and storms are on the way. Today is a First Alert Weather Day because of the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.
The main line of severe storms will move in from west to east this evening. The primary threats will continue to be damaging wind gusts, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado and or hail. North Mississippi will be the area with the greatest threat for tornadoes tonight. Lows will be in the low 50s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy, periods of heavy rain. 60%. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 80% early. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 53.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will move east of our area by midnight and clouds will gradually start to clear overnight. We will see more sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will be dry with highs in the upper 60s. Another weather system will move in on Wednesday and stall near our area through Friday. Showers will be likely on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few showers will also be possible on Thursday and Friday, but mostly just in north Mississippi. Highs will drop from the upper 50s Wednesday to the lower 50s Friday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s on Friday night and frost will be possible.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and sunny with cold temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 50s with lows in the 30s.
