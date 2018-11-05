First Alert Weather Day Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Monday is a first alert weather day as a strong cold front will push across the Mid-South. Right now that front is draped off to our west near the four corners region and is expected to arrive tomorrow.
This front will provide some instability across our area combined with strong upper level winds. Our winds will be from the south so this will also provide more warm unstable air. With those ingredients it will make our environment favorable for severe weather. However, if we get enough rain before the front pushes through this may diminish the chances for severe weather. That scenario is possible, but our chances for severe weather are still decent too at least at this point.
The timing has shifted up a bit and it may change again as this is typical of fronts. Check out the latest timing and main threats.
Keep with WMC action news 5 weather team as we will continue to bring the latest data and timing.
