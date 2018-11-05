First Alert Weather Day

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will move east of our area by midnight and clouds will gradually start to clear overnight. We will see more sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will be dry with highs in the upper 60s. Another weather system will move in on Wednesday and stall near our area through Friday. Showers will be likely on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few showers will also be possible on Thursday and Friday, but mostly just in north Mississippi. Highs will drop from the upper 50s Wednesday to the lower 50s Friday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s on Friday night and frost will be possible.