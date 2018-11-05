First Alert Weather Day

This morning is dry and chilly, but we already have cloud cover in place. Patchy fog will also be possible his morning. A cold front will approach the Mid-South today and give us a chance for strong storms.
Scattered showers will be possible by noon with storms developing by late afternoon early evening. However, the main line of severe storms will move in from west to east between 5 and 11 p.m. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, but we cannot rule out tornadoes and hail. North Mississippi will be the area with the greatest threat for tornadoes tonight. Heavy rain and lightning will also be possible. Highs today will climb to the upper 60s and lows will be in the low 50s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High: 69.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 80% early. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 53.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will move east of our area by midnight and clouds will gradually start to clear overnight. We will see more sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will be dry with highs in the upper 60s. Another weather system will move in on Wednesday and stall near our area through Friday. Showers will be likely on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few showers will also be possible on Thursday and Friday, but mostly just in north Mississippi. Highs will drop from the upper 50s Wednesday to the lower 50s Friday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s on Friday night and frost will be possible.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and sunny with cold conditions. Highs will be in the lower 50s with lows in the 30s.
