Gospel music lives in ‘Wade in the Water’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Blues City Cultural Center is back at it again with another musical production happening this month. Written by Levi Frazier Jr., this engaging musical production tells the story of the evolution of gospel music in the South.
From its early beginnings in bush arbor churches, gospel music has been a tradition in African-American communities.
While gospel music often relayed good news, there were often hidden messages in the songs, particularly during periods of struggle. Wade in the Water contained coded messages for fugitive slaves to help them avoid recapture.
Used throughout the Civil Rights Movement, gospel music was the anchor of protests, demonstrations, and mass meetings.
Get your tickets before they are sold out. There will be only 2 plays. The performance will be held at Christian Brothers University - De La Salle Theatre, 650 East Parkway South, Memphis, TN 38104. Tickets are available by clicking here.
All tickets for the November 17 performance are $10 for youth and $20 for each adult. Tickets for the November 20 performance are $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Discounts for groups of 10 or more are $15 per ticket.
For more information or to get in contact with Blues City Cultural Center you can click here.
