Grilled Cheese Festival returns to Memphis for 4th year

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Grilled Cheese Festival returned for its fourth year Sunday at the Hi-tone.
The event included a cooking competition as well as a grilled cheese eating contest.
Winner Bram Bors-Koefoed took the prize for the eating contest, a grilled cheese toaster.
"I could eat 5 and a half more," said Bors-Koefoed.
Festival emcee Ross Turner was pleased with the turn out.
"Hopefully it keeps getting bigger and better and everybody keeps coming out," said Turner.
He said you can't go wrong with a grilled cheese.
The Grilled Cheese Festival raised money for Alive Rescue Memphis to help homeless animals find forever homes.
