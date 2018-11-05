Henderson scores twice in 4th, Memphis tops E Carolina 56-41

Henderson scored touchdowns of 20 and 39 yards in the final period on consecutive possessions to finish with 132 yards on 21 carries. He also hauled in a 71-yard pass from Brady White in the first quarter. Tony Pollard also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Patrick Taylor's TD on third-and-goal capped a 13-play, 75 yard drive as Memphis (5-4, 2-3 American) answered East Carolina's score that tied the game at 31-31.