Jury finds man guilty of carjacking woman, daughter outside Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A jury convicted a man Friday of carjacking a woman and her young daughter in 2016.
Shaughn Walker, 52, was found guilty of aggravated robbery. The district attorney general’s office says he stole the woman’s car at gunpoint as she and her 7-year-old daughter left their apartment on North Graham in September 2016.
Prosecutors say Walker drove off in the car with the victim’s cellphone still inside but crashed it into a nearby fire hydrant. Police arrested him two hours later at a service station.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.
