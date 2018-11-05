Orpheum to launch Teaching Artist Training Program

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre Group is training local artists and educators to teach youth and communities.
The Teaching Artist Training Program aims to create careers for teaching artists through the Mid-South.
“The Orpheum believes in enriching the local arts landscape by keeping our talented theatre artists engaged and in touch with the community. To do that, we need to provide them with quality training and viable, sustainable careers,” said Jennifer McGrath, Vice President of Education.
There are two interest meetings for anyone looking to join the program -- Dec. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. or Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon -- at Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. RSVP by emailing stjohn@orpheum-memphis.com by Nov. 30.
