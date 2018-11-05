Orpheum looks to mold new art teachers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre Group is looking to mold art teachers in the Mid-South.
The group launched a new Teaching Artist Training Program to help train local artists and teachers to instruct youth and communities in the area.
There will be two interest meetings for anyone looking to join the program.
You can meet on December 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. or December 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Halloran Centre on 225 S Main Street.
RSVP by contacting stjohn@orpheum-memphis.com by November 30.
