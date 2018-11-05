Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) often mistaken for flu in babies

Dr. DeVincenzo is an infectious disease specialist with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the UT Health Science Center. He’s one of the world’s leading experts on RSV.



He said it causes 15 times the number of hospitalizations as the flu and 10 times as many deaths.



"Right now, RSV is present in our community in a little bit of an epidemic,” said Dr. DeVincenzo.



Since October, 60 children have been diagnosed at Le Bonheur.



Unfortunately, the only treatment is experimental, so he encourages parents to focus on prevention like limiting physical contact between their babies and older children who can easily spread the virus.



Experts said just knowing about it can go a long way.