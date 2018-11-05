Rhodes College ranked as 2nd best in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With tuition costs having more than doubled since the 1980s, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2019's Best College & University Rankings as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
To help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices, WalletHub compared nearly 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing, and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Tennessee
1. Vanderbilt University
2. Rhodes College
3. Union University
4. Maryville College
5. University of Tennessee
6. Lipscomb University
7. TN Technological University
8. Bryan College
9. Trevecca Nazarene University
10. Lincoln Memorial University
Here’s a closer look at how Memphis’ Rhodes College performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: Rhodes College (1 = Best; 12 = Average; 23 = Worst)
- 4th – Admission Rate
- 21st – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 22nd – On-Campus Crime
- 8th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
To read the full report and see how all Colleges and Universities in the Mid-South rank, click here.
