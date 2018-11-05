Send your weather pictures to WMC5

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Severe weather is moving into the Mid-South on Monday.
The main line of severe storms will move from west to east between 5 and 11 p.m. Storms will start north of I-40 around 5 or 6 and then move into Shelby County by 8 p.m.
This line will bring strong storms into northeast Mississippi between 9 and 11 p.m. The line will finally push east of our area by midnight.
