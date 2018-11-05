Special election for Mississippi House has 8 candidates

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Voters in part of the Mississippi Delta are choosing a new state representative.
Eight candidates are running in District 31 for the Mississippi House. It is in parts of Bolivar, Humphreys, Sunflower and Washington counties.
If nobody receives a majority in Tuesday's special election, the top two will advance to a Nov. 27 runoff. The winner will serve the final year of a four-year term started by Democratic Rep. Sarah Richardson Thomas of Indianola.
Thomas served 21 years and resigned June 30, saying she wants to spend more time with family.
The candidates are Otis L. Anthony, Barbara Rose Brooks, Shannon D. Brown, B.C. Hammond, Carolyn Steele Johnson, Jeanette Knighten-Washington, Ada M. Lindsey and Charles Modley.
