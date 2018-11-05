TN governor candidates in Memphis on final campaigning day

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Ahead of Tuesday’s election, Tennessee' gubernatorial candidates will be in Memphis for their final day of campaigning.
Bill Lee will be in Southeast Memphis and Karl Dean in Orange Mound on Monday.
Republican candidate Bill Lee will be at Another Broken Egg Cafe on Park Avenue from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Democratic candidate Karl Dean will be at an Election Day Eve block party at Grand Street and Brooklyn Avenue from 4 to 6 p.m.
Issues in Memphis have been vital to their race.
Dean, a former Nashville mayor, said his experience gives him the knowledge of big city issues and how to fix them.
Lee said his experience as a business owner means he knows how to create jobs.
Polls are open from 7 to 7 Tuesday.
