West Memphis hospital ready to open its doors

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Mid-South’s newest hospital is set to open soon.
For years, people in Crittenden County, Arkansas, have been without their own hospital, but that will soon change.
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden, located in West Memphis, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
Hospital leaders gave WMC Action News 5 a tour of the hospital as crews entered the final stages of construction.
The hospital includes 11 patient rooms, 10 emergency rooms, a cancer center, two operating rooms, and two trauma rooms.
Regional Hospital closed in 2014, leaving the area without a hospital of its own--forcing paramedics to rush patients across the Mississippi River to Memphis.
That would tie up those medics for up to six hours depending on the circumstances.
Hospital construction is now finished, and the hospital should start receiving its first patients in early December.
