Breakdown: Why there could be more major hurricanes

Data can be our friend when it comes to recorded storms, breaking down the data from the 1850s to now, the highest number of storms took place during the 1990s. That decade alone there were 31 tropical storms or hurricanes impacting the U.S. That decade brought us the likes of Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and Dennis in 1999. Compared to the 2010s, we are up to 21 since the turn of the decade, just 10 storms shy of the 1990s, and we still have one more year of the decade to go.