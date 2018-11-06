Decision 2018: Bredesen vs. Blackburn for U.S. Senate

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Democrat Phil Bredesen is facing off against Republican Marsha Blackburn for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
It has been a long, hard campaign for both, who are vying for the seat being vacated by Bob Corker.
This a closely watched race, with Tennessee being a predominately red state. However, former governor Bredesen is nipping at the heels of his Republican opponent and at times he’s even been in the lead.
Bredesen was up early Tuesday morning casting his ballot.
A lot of money has been spent on both sides by the candidates, and there of course has been sniping.
Tuesday morning, though, Bredesen said he feels good.
“You’ve got a real choice not only between Republican and Republican,” Bredesen said. “It’s between two very different versions of what the job is about I’m interested this idea we need to make some compromises.”
Bredesen said there will be key counties when returns start coming in Shelby, Davidson and Knox. He said those returns could point to where the race is heading.
Bredesen has some star power endorsing him, including Taylor Swift and Priscilla Presley.
Blackburn did not vote Tuesday, instead opting to vote early last Wednesday, Oct. 31 back home in Williamson County.
Blackburn spent much of Tuesday morning in West Tennessee at an Election Day Breakfast with supporters at Gibson’s Donuts in Memphis. She then moved on to stops up Interstate 40 in Jackson with Congressman David Kustoff.
She was in the eastern and middle part of the state Monday night.
“We are just so encouraged and the enthusiasm that you see for our campaign,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn clearly was trying to shore up her support in Memphis and its suburbs Tuesday morning.
Pundits and Bredesen himself have acknowledged he must win the Memphis area in order to secure a victory.
President Donald Trump has campaigned multiple times in Tennessee for Blackburn ahead of the midterms.
WMC Action News 5 has crews at both Bredesen and Blackburn’s campaign headquarters and will provide updates throughout the night.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.