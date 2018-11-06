Decision 2018: Dean vs. Lee for Tennessee Governor

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Democrat Karl Dean and Republican Bill Lee are running to replace term-limited Republican Governor Bill Haslam.
Dean and his supporters are anxiously awaiting tonight’s election results in West Nashville.
Dean spent the day making his final rounds of campaigning.
He started early Tuesday morning in Memphis at Schilling Farms and Unity Christian Church.
He said that Memphis is a critical campaign area for him because there‘s a huge block of voters in the city.
Dean then made his way to Jackson, Chattanooga, Knoxville and finally ending in Nashville.
He decided to vote early and focus on trying to win over any last minute voters
Dean is hoping his experience as the former Mayor of Nashville, as well as his detailed plans, will be enough to win over voters in a state that has a tendency to vote Republican.
Republican Bill Lee, Dean's opponent, held his watch party in his hometown, outside Nashville.
Though every major poll shows Lee as the front-runner, he’s taking no chances.
He spent the final day of the campaign brainstorming across the state, making six stops to meet with supporters.
He made his final stop of the night in Memphis, telling supporters that although polls indicate he’s the favorite to become Tennessee’s next governor, they shouldn’t focus too much on the polls.
“The only poll that matters is tomorrow and that is why we’re working so hard up until tonight," said Lee.
This morning, Bill Lee was back in Williamson County.
He and his family visited a local polling site to cast their votes.
Throughout the campaign, Lee has tried to project a positive image.
He even called his opponent, Democrat Karl Dean, “a good man” in his final TV ad.
Polls indicate voters are responding to that type of message.
If the polls are right, then it should be an early night for Bill Lee and his supporters.
