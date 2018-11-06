Decision 2018: What to know before you cast your ballot in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thousands of Americans are headed to the polls today for to vote in the midterm elections.
If you didn’t get a chance to vote early here’s how you can find your polling place, learn more about candidates, and what you will need to cast a ballot in each of the Mid-South states.
Arkansas
Polls in the natural state will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters must be in line by 7:30 p.m. to cast a ballot.
Visit the Secretary of State’s website to find your nearest polling location and learn more about the candidates and issues on the ballot.
Voters will be casting ballots for governor, casino gambling, and to raise the Arkansas minimum wage.
Mississippi
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mississippians will need to bring a photo ID to cast a ballot.
To find your polling place, learn more information about the candidates, and to see issues by county visit the Secretary of State’s website.
The Magnolia State does not have early voting, so expect long lines.
The highly contested race in Mississippi is the senate race.
Tennessee
Polls open in Tennessee from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Tennesseans are required to bring photo ID, however, the ID can be expired as long as it was valid when it was issued.
Voters do not have to bring the voter card they received in the mail.
To find your polling place and candidate information visit the Secretary of State’s website.
Highly anticipated races in the Volunteer State are the governor’s race and the senate race.
