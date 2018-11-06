Jurors deliberate after outburst briefly pauses Tremaine Wilbourn sentencing hearing

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Jurors are deliberating in the sentencing trial for Tremaine Wilbourn, convicted of killing Officer Sean Bolton.
The hearing was briefly stalled Tuesday morning after an emotional outburst from Wilbourn during the prosecution’s closing arguments. Wilbourn and several spectators were escorted from the courtroom. He later waived his right to be present for the remainder of the hearing.
The judge denied a request for a mistrial and attorneys completed closing arguments.
Deliberations began just before 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.