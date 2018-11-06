Man detained for questioning Wolfchase Galleria’s hoodie policy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A dress code policy that Wolfchase Galleria is now enforcing is creating controversy.
A former Commercial Appeal reporter ended up in handcuffs and taken downtown for asking why black teens were being stopped.
Kevin McKenzie felt the no hoodie policy is discriminatory. The video he shot shows what happened.
“If you watch the video you hear me say, ‘I’ll leave, I’ll leave’ because it was unbelievable,” McKenzie said. “They were taking those actions without explaining those actions.”
McKenzie shot the incident Saturday evening with his cell phone. It all started when McKenzie says when he saw a mall security guard watching a group of young men at the mall who were told to leave the mall.
"I stepped up to him and I said why and he said the hoodie policy,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie said the young men came back, saying they had rights. One of them was arrested.
An off-duty Memphis police officer walked up and said McKenzie was breaking mall rules by videotaping the encounter.
“Criminal trespass, you’re being told to leave, OK,” McKenzie said. “I’ll leave I’ll leave. Put your hands behind your back.”
McKenzie was taken to the mall security room where he said an on duty police officer was called to transport him to 201 Poplar to jail. He said when he got to the jail he was asked if he was being treated for anything.
"I’m getting treatment for an infected toe,” McKenzie said.
So he was taken to the Regional Medical Center for evaluation. "That’s where the officer discovered the handcuffs on the left arm was stuck,” McKenzie said.
A firefighter had to use bolt cutters to get off, and at that point McKenzie was given a misdemeanor citation and taken back to the mall.
McKenzie said the whole thing leaves a very bad message.
“Why should young people in a majority black city have to fear going to the mall just because they wear hoodies?” McKenzie said.
Wolfchase Galleria sent this statement:
The mall said the off-duty Memphis police officer repeatedly asked the individual to remove his hoodie.
There was also no mention of McKenzie's arrest.
The mall referred WMC5 to Memphis police for further comments.
