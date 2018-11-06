Memphis police search for suspect in stabbing, shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police are searching for a man they say shot at and stabbed another man repeatedly in a carjacking Monday morning.
Officers arrived at the scene between McLemore and Trigg Avenues west of Dr. MLK Jr. Expressway around 6:15 a.m. where the victim was lying in the street with multiple stab wounds.
Police say the victim was getting out of his vehicle when Harry Day‚ 63, pulled a gun and fired. The victim ran while police say Day drove off in the victim’s beige 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck. But police say Day returned on foot soon after and the victim confronted him.
Police say Day then stabbed the victim before driving off in a small, dark blue, two-door vehicle of unknown make and model.
Paramedics took the victim to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Day is now wanted for a host of crimes, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft of property up to $10,000. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit a tip at crimestopmem.org.
