MS Senate seat likely to go to runoff

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - In DeSoto County, Mississippi voters were welcomed with a treat at the polls.
Janet and Fritz Perry gave away water and sweets outside their Olive Branch polling place.
"We need to get everybody out to vote regardless of whether they vote democrat, republican, or whatever," Janet Petrry said.
DeSoto County Election Commissioner Paul Beale said people are indeed getting out to vote.
Tuesday marked the largest voter turnout in a midterm election he has ever seen.
"We're running right now probably about 35 percent of the registered voters," Beale said. "Normally we have that much of a turnout for the whole day and here we are only half way through."
Beale has 10 precincts in his district, the largest in DeSoto County.
He said some hiccups are inevitable, but they've worked through them.
"Someone folded a ballot two or three times and tried to stick it in the machine and jammed it," he said.
The Perrys, meanwhile, hope their little gestures can go a long way.
"Take our right seriously. I personally think it's very important," Janet said.
Two Senate races are the key battles on the Mississippi ballot.
Republican Roger Wicker is trying to defend his seat against Democrat David Baria.
And in a special election to replace former Senator Roger Wicker, Republicans Cindy Hyde-Smith and Chris McDaniel are on the ballot with Democrats Mike Espy and Tobey Bartee.
That race is likely to go to a runoff. If nobody wins a majority, the top two will go to a runoff on November 27.
CLICK HERE to check for results as they come in tonight.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.