Storms knock out power for more than 1,900 Memphians

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - More than 1,900 Memphians are without power as a result of severe weather Monday night, according to MLGW.
At one point, 1,977 were reported with power. Click here to see the latest power outages.
Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, and Union counties are under a Tornado Warning until 9:45 p.m.
To report a power outage to MLGW, call (901) 544-6500.
The main line of severe storms will move from west to east by 11 p.m., bringing strong storms into northeast Mississippi between 9 and 11 p.m. The line will finally push east of our area by midnight.
The primary threat is damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning. Although the threat is low, there is potential for hail or a tornado to develop.
Make sure you have your alerts turned on in the settings in the WMC First Alert Weather App. You can receive warnings and updates from the First Alert Weather team on your phone.
