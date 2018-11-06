Sunny and mild afternoon

Sunshine is back for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s across the Mid-South. Memphis will top out around 71 with a light north breeze.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 50.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: A cold front will move in on Wednesday morning and stall near our area through Friday. Showers will be possible on Wednesday morning and afternoon. A few showers will also be possible on Thursday, but mostly just in north Mississippi. We will also have passing rain early Friday, but the afternoon will be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs will will range from the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s by Friday night and frost will be possible.
WEEKEND: It will be a chilly weekend with high temperatures around 50 degrees Saturday and lower 50s Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s. It will be sunny and dry all weekend. Unseasonably cold air will remain in place early next week with highs in the 40s to low 50s and lows in the 30s.
