Sunny and mild afternoon

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: A cold front will move in on Wednesday morning and stall near our area through Friday. Showers will be possible on Wednesday morning and afternoon. A few showers will also be possible on Thursday, but mostly just in north Mississippi. We will also have passing rain early Friday, but the afternoon will be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs will will range from the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s by Friday night and frost will be possible.