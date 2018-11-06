Sunny today, rain and cold to end the week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 am, so fog could slow down your morning drive. However, the rest of the day will feature sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. Lows tonight will be around 50 and a stray shower will be possible overnight. Enjoy this nice day because clouds and showers will return Wednesday and stick around through the start of Friday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 68.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 50.
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will move in on Wednesday morning and stall near our area through Friday. Showers will be possible on Wednesday morning and afternoon. A few showers will also be possible on Thursday, but mostly just in north Mississippi. We will also have passing rain early Friday, but the afternoon will be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs will drop from the upper 50s Wednesday to the lower 50s Friday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s on Friday night and frost will be possible.
WEEKEND: It will be a chilly weekend with high temperatures around 50 degrees Saturday and lower 50s Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s. It will be sunny and dry all weekend. Monday will feature a pop-up afternoon shower and highs in the mid 50s.
