Sunny today, rain and cold to end the week

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will move in on Wednesday morning and stall near our area through Friday. Showers will be possible on Wednesday morning and afternoon. A few showers will also be possible on Thursday, but mostly just in north Mississippi. We will also have passing rain early Friday, but the afternoon will be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs will drop from the upper 50s Wednesday to the lower 50s Friday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s on Friday night and frost will be possible.