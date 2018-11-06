Tennessee candidates make final stop in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s the eve of Election Day, and in less than 24 hours, we should know who Tennessee’s next governor and U.S. Senator will be.
The big names on the ballot were sweeping through Shelby County on Monday.
It's been just over two months since the primaries, and it's been non-stop ever since for candidates to win your vote.
In the final hours of the campaign season, candidates kept it really simple: get out and vote! If you've already voted, find someone else to take to the polls.
From a church in Orange Mound to a barbeque staple in Whitehaven to a packed breakfast cafe in East Memphis, candidates seeking statewide office stopped for last minute votes in Shelby County.
Early voting has already been impressive, with more than 1 million voters casting ballots across Tennessee. Shelby County turned out numbers comparable to a presidential election.
In the race for U.S. Senate, polls have shown the margins to be razor thin between candidates Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen.
In the race for governor, Karl Dean and Bill Lee both made their last-minute pleas to get voters out to the polls in West Tennessee.
All four statewide candidates will be in Middle Tennessee to watch results come in on Election Day, but they are all hoping for a strong turn-out in the western part of the state.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.