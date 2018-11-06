Tennessee 6th best state for jobs

By Dave Jenkins | November 6, 2018 at 8:08 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 8:08 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With employers expecting to have hired 4 percent more graduates from the Class of 2018 than in the previous year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Jobs.

To ease the process of finding employment for job seekers, WalletHub compared the 50 states in 29 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The categories range from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

Finding a Job in Tennessee (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

  • 18th –  Job Opportunities
  • 3rd –  Employment Growth
  • 7th –  Monthly Average Starting Salary
  • 16th  – Unemployment Rate
  • 30th  – Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)
  • 10th  – Job Satisfaction

To read the full report and see where other Mid-South states rank, click here.

