Tennessee 6th best state for jobs

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With employers expecting to have hired 4 percent more graduates from the Class of 2018 than in the previous year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Jobs.
To ease the process of finding employment for job seekers, WalletHub compared the 50 states in 29 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The categories range from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.
Finding a Job in Tennessee (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
- 18th – Job Opportunities
- 3rd – Employment Growth
- 7th – Monthly Average Starting Salary
- 16th – Unemployment Rate
- 30th – Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)
- 10th – Job Satisfaction
To read the full report and see where other Mid-South states rank, click here.
