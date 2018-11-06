U of M Women’s Soccer to host Wisconsin in NCAA tourney

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference Champion Memphis Tiger Women’s Soccer team did not have to wait long to find out its fate for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
A day after winning the sixth conference title in school history, and just the first in the AAC, the Tigers will host a first round match against the University of Wisconsin Friday at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex.
The 17-3 Tigers are ranked 16 in the nation, and blanked 17 ranked USF 3-0 for the AAC Title Sunday for its 13th shutout of the season.
"We're all just really excited and happy, and honestly ready for any team," Tigers sophomore forward Clarissa Larisey said.
"I think everyone, we're just excited to be able to stay together for another week, and hopefully longer than that if we get the win," Tigers senior defender Olivia Gauthier said. "I think Wisconsin is a big name team, and hopefully it's going to be a great game."
The Tigers host a Wisconsin team that finished 12-3-4 overall, 6-2-3 in the Big 10.
Kickoff for the Tigers and Badgers is 7 p.m. Friday at Mike Rose Soccer Complex.
