Warriors use big third quarter to beat Grizzlies 117-101

Grizzlies: Memphis shot 45.8 percent. The Grizzlies came into the game shooting 53 percent at home to just 40.2 away, but had gone 49 percent from the floor in two games to begin this current road trip at Utah and Phoenix. ... F Ivan Rabb scored four points over nine minutes in his return home to the East Bay where he attended Bishop O'Dowd High and the University of California. ... The Grizzlies have committed fewer turnovers than opponents in each of their initial nine games. ... Memphis LAST won at Oracle 128-119 in overtime on Jan. 6, 2017. ... F JaMychal Green missed his seventh straight game with a broken jaw and F Chandler Parsons sat his sixth consecutive contest because of a sore right knee.