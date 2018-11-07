Clouds, a little late afternoon sun

Showers have moved out. Clouds will linger this afternoon but some sun could break out late in the day, especially in eastern Arkansas. Temperatures will hang in the mid to upper 50s, maybe low 60s in areas that see sunshine. It will be windy with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Some clouds. A few showers by morning. Chance of rain 20%. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 45.
THURSDAY: A few showers will be possible on Thursday, especially in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the low 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain likely at times. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Rain ends early Friday morning decreasing clouds by afternoon. Highs will will range from the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s by Friday night. The growing season may come to an end with our first freeze possible across the Mid-South.
WEEKEND: It will be a chilly weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday. Lows will be in the low 30s again Sunday morning. Expect sunshine Saturday and some clouds by Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: There is a small chance for showers Monday but confidence is low at this time due to inconsistent forecast data. We do know unseasonably cold air will remain in place early next week with highs in the 40s to low 50s and lows in the 30s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
