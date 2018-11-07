Discovery of ancient ramp may explain how Egyptian pyramids were built

(CNN) - Researchers made a discovery that may shed some light on the age-old mystery of just how ancient Egyptians built the towering pyramids of Giza.
The key to understanding the architectural feat may lie in the remains of a 45-hundred-year-old ramp found at an alabaster quarry in the desert.
The sophisticated ramp system was discovered by a team from the University of Liverpool and Cairo’s French Institute for Oriental Archaeology.
Researchers have pondered the ramp system theory before, but the team also found post-holes indicating workers hauled the massive alabaster blocks up at a much steeper angle than previously thought.
According to one of the researchers who found the ramp, workers moved the blocks using a sled attached to ropes.
The blocks were then pulled from the quarry on slopes of 20 percent or more.
