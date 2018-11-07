Epsilon Zeta chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta set to close at Ole Miss

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Epsilon Zeta chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta at Ole Miss is closing at the end of the semester.
Members of the chapter were notified of the closure on Friday.
According to the Oxford Eagle, low recruitment numbers are being cited for the closure.
The University has asked Kappa Alpha Theta to reconsider the decision.
The closure will impact 270 members, including sorority's current pledge class.
The sorority house will stay open until May 2019.
