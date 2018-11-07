Experts say spanking children ineffective, can make them aggressive

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The American Academy of Pediatrics released new research that shows spanking or harsh verbal abuse is ineffective and could make children more aggressive.
One Mid-South expert agrees.
Paige Marcantel, a licensed clinical social worker at Baptist Memorial Hosptial, said spanking does not help kids in the long run.
"They didn't learn anything from the spanking other than it hurts to get spanked and I don't like how that feels," Marcantel said.
The AAP research said "corporal punishment or the use of spanking as a disciplinary tool increases aggression in young children in the long run and is ineffective."
"If I was going to do it, you know, I'd exercise caution (and) make sure I wasn't abusing them," a Mid-South grandmother, Stormy, said.
Stormy said she raised her two kids as a single mom and sometimes spanked her children. She said she doesn't see anything wrong with spanking but understands why some parents choose not to spank their kids.
"My son and his wife, they don't spank often. They use time out," she said.
Marcantel said parents often come to her asking for advice because they don't want to spank their kids.
She said spanking is often impulse and stress-related.
"How can I help myself deal with that frustration, that anger, that hard feeling that I have when my kids are misbehaving instead of being so reactive towards them by spanking?" Mercantel said.
