GRAPHIC: Georgia high school band spells racial slur during halftime show

SNELLVILLE, GA (WGCL/CNN) - A Georgia high school principal is apologizing after several members of the school’s marching band spelled out a racial slur during a recent performance.
Students in a section of the band had covers that go over their instruments.
On each of the covers was a letter, which spelled out the slur.
“When you have white students on the field spelling out the word ‘coon’ which is a racist old trope that’s been used for centuries, then I think we should say something about it,” said Dr. Travis Jennings, a parent. “And I didn’t want it to be chalked up as a prank or swept under the rug."
The principal of Brookwood High School sent a letter to parents detailing the incident.
What should have been a fun-filled night has opinions varied, left some offended and a few band members in trouble.
According to local media, three of the band members admitted to spelling out the racial slur and a fourth student went along with the incident “at the last minute,” the principal said.
The principal says the students involved will be disciplined.
