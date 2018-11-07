2018 Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank

November 6, 2018 at 6:55 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 7:37 PM

Decision 2018: Marsha Blackburn projected to win U.S. Senate seat

Republican Marsha Blackburn is projected to win the U.S. Senate seat, beating out Democrat opponent Phil Bredesen, according to NBC News.
WMCActionNews5.com Staff

WATCH: WMC5′s Midterm Election Day coverage

Watch as WMC Action News 5 breaks down the Mid-South’s biggest midterm races as results are set to come in.
WMCActionNews5.com Staff

Decision 2018: Bill Lee projected to win Tennessee governor

Republican Bill Lee is projected to win the race for Tennessee governor, according to NBC News.
WMCActionNews5.com Staff

Decision 2018: Mid-South races come to a close

Tuesday is Election Day across the country, and pivotal Mid-South races have come to a head.
Jerrica Nunley

Your First Alert To COLD Temperatures

A low pressure system riding along the Gulf Coast will bring clouds and rain chances to the Mid-South for the rest of the week followed by some of the coldest air of the season for the end of the week and weekend
Ron Childers

2018 Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank

WMC Action News 5's Holiday Food Drive is back helping the Mid-South Food Bank feed needy families through the winter.
