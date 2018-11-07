Skip to content
2018 Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank
November 6, 2018 at 6:55 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 7:37 PM
LATEST NEWS
Decision 2018: Marsha Blackburn projected to win U.S. Senate seat
Republican Marsha Blackburn is projected to win the U.S. Senate seat, beating out Democrat opponent Phil Bredesen, according to NBC News.
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
9m
9m
WATCH: WMC5′s Midterm Election Day coverage
Watch as WMC Action News 5 breaks down the Mid-South’s biggest midterm races as results are set to come in.
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
56m
56m
Decision 2018: Bill Lee projected to win Tennessee governor
Republican Bill Lee is projected to win the race for Tennessee governor, according to NBC News.
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
1h
1h
Decision 2018: Mid-South races come to a close
Tuesday is Election Day across the country, and pivotal Mid-South races have come to a head.
By
Jerrica Nunley
1h
1h
Your First Alert To COLD Temperatures
A low pressure system riding along the Gulf Coast will bring clouds and rain chances to the Mid-South for the rest of the week followed by some of the coldest air of the season for the end of the week and weekend
By
Ron Childers
1h
1h
