JPD: “It’s a miracle” nurse who stopped to help crash victim wasn’t killed

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police said it was a “miracle” that a nurse who stopped to help a woman involved in a crash was not killed when the driver tried to leave the scene.
According to the initial incident report, 36-year-old Kaley S. Brewer of Monette was huffing air duster when her 2007 Ford Taurus rolled across West Parker Road from Dabbs Street, almost hitting another vehicle, before coming to a stop in the grass embankment.
A witness who stopped to check on her reportedly found Brewer “slumped over the wheel, unresponsive.” He then called 911.
While waiting for police, a nurse stopped to render aid. But, according to the witness, Brewer “became violent” and, in an attempt to drive off, accelerated her car toward the nurse.
“Due to the wet grass and emergency brake being applied, the car just spun its tires,” the report stated.
The man told Officer Patrick Vermillion “it is a miracle that the nurse was not killed.”
The man was able to wrestle the keys from the car’s ignition and called 911 again.
When Officer Vermillion arrived, he found Brewer “alert and responsive.” She denied drinking and said she was heading home after eating at Taco Bell. Brewer also reportedly told the officer she “did not remember going off the road” and did not believe she had passed out.
While Vermillion administered a field sobriety test, Brewer gave Officer Ethan Sanderlin permission to search her car.
“During the search, Officer Sanderlin found a can of compressed air in a Taco Bell bag in the passenger floor board,” the incident report stated. “The can of compressed air was cold to the touch and he believed that it was used recently.”
When asked about the can, Brewer is alleged to have told the officers she used it to clean her car’s air vents.
“I observed that all of the vents still had dust and none of them exhibited the appearance of being cleaned recently,” Vermillion reported.
He then asked if Brewer would consent to a blood or urine test. She refused.
Vermillion arrested her and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center where she was cited on suspicion of driving while intoxicated-drugs, refusal to submit, and inhaling intoxicating substances.
