Morning showers, cooler temps

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Scattered showers will be possible this morning through early afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. Rain will be light and spotty, but it could slow down the morning commute for some. The rest of the day will be dry and we may even see some peeks of sunshine late in the afternoon. It will be breezy with northeast wind sup to 15 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lows tonight will dip to the mid 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% AM. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. High: 57.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Low: 45.
REST OF THE WEEK: The front will stall in north Mississippi, which will give us a few showers on Thursday and early Friday. Rain will be scattered and light. As the front finally moves east, Friday afternoon will be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the mid 50s Thursday and lower 50s Friday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s on Friday night and frost will be likely.
WEEKEND: It will be a chilly weekend with high temperatures around 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s. It will be sunny and dry.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature a pop-up afternoon shower and highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
