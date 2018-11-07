Morning showers, cooler temps

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Scattered showers will be possible this morning through early afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. Rain will be light and spotty, but it could slow down the morning commute for some. The rest of the day will be dry and we may even see some peeks of sunshine late in the afternoon. It will be breezy with northeast wind sup to 15 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lows tonight will dip to the mid 40s.