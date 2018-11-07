Tennessee lawmakers react after Jeff Sessions’ resigns as attorney general

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 7, 2018 at 5:12 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 5:16 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Lawmakers in Tennessee are responding after Jeff Sessions announced his resignation Wednesday as attorney general.

After a tumultuous relationship with President Donald Trump, Sessions resigned at the president’s request.

Below are statements from lawmakers on his resignation:

“I have a lot of respect for Jeff Sessions and for his integrity, but the President has a right to his own cabinet member, subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The one thing this does make certain is that the Mueller investigation into Russian meddling in elections will continue to its end, as it should, because no new Attorney General can be confirmed who will stop that investigation.”
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn)
The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee thanks Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his dedicated service to our Nation and his effective leadership of the Department of Justice during his two-year tenure as Attorney General. General Sessions’ strong leadership recommitted the Department to the enforcing the rule of law, decreasing violent crime, and attacking the opioid epidemic. General Sessions is a prosecutor’s prosecutor, and was unwavering in his support of U.S. Attorneys as well as state and local law enforcement across the country. By providing us with additional prosecutors, General Sessions enhanced our ability to aggressively fight violent crime and keep our communities safe in the Western District of Tennessee. We look forward to working under the leadership of our next Attorney General, as we continue to faithfully execute the laws of Congress and effectuate the law enforcement priorities of President Donald J. Trump
U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant
“President Trump’s firing of Jeff Sessions is just the latest interference with the Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.  Special Counsel Mueller must be allowed to complete this investigation without political interference, and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein should continue to supervise. It strains credulity to believe that Matthew Whitaker could provide objective supervision.  His past statements render him inappropriate. This action raises serious questions about the rule of law and our constitutional order. The American people deserve answers, and I intend to work with my colleagues to make that happen.”
Congressman Steve Cohen (D)

