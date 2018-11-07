Tennessee lawmakers react after Jeff Sessions’ resigns as attorney general

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee thanks Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his dedicated service to our Nation and his effective leadership of the Department of Justice during his two-year tenure as Attorney General. General Sessions’ strong leadership recommitted the Department to the enforcing the rule of law, decreasing violent crime, and attacking the opioid epidemic. General Sessions is a prosecutor’s prosecutor, and was unwavering in his support of U.S. Attorneys as well as state and local law enforcement across the country. By providing us with additional prosecutors, General Sessions enhanced our ability to aggressively fight violent crime and keep our communities safe in the Western District of Tennessee. We look forward to working under the leadership of our next Attorney General, as we continue to faithfully execute the laws of Congress and effectuate the law enforcement priorities of President Donald J. Trump

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant