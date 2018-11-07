Tigers open Hardaway era with 76-61 win over Tennessee Tech

“It did feel like old times," Penny said when asked if the environment reminded him of his college days the U of M. "That crowd was electric. Jeremiah hit some threes back to back, and we got some stops. We had the crowd behind us, ready to knock them out, but we let them linger. We let them hang around. Let them foul too much. Let them calm down. But, that energy we had when we went on that run reminded me of old times when I was playing.”